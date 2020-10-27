A private commercial bank in Pakistan has enforced a new conservative dress code for its female employees, triggering widespread criticism, especially on social media. Calling it ‘cultural requirement’, Faysal Bank has made it compulsory for women employees to wear ‘Hijab’ and ‘loose-fitting dress’. Also Read - 7 Dead, Over 70 Injured After Massive Blast at Madrasa in Pakistan's Peshawar

The dress code order stated, “All female employees should dress elegantly with cultural norms that are shalwar kameez, kurta suit, or any modest dressing.” Also Read - #BoycottFrenchProducts Trends on Twitter After Emmanuel Macron's Comments on Islam & Prophet Mohammed Spark Outrage

“All the female staff in the Islamic Banking Group that Head Office and Islamic Branches (existing and new) are required to wear Hijab (a scarf covering the entire head and hair, and a gown without being ostentatious covering hands up to wrists and till toes) while on duty, training and clients’ visits, as required by Islamic injunction,” the order added. Also Read - Pakistan: 4 Killed in Bomb Blast in Balochistan’s Quetta

It added that the adherence to this dress code is mandatory and shall be communicated in interview sessions with new candidates. The female staff has also been asked to show caution in their makeup and jewellery selection.

Not all women are on board with the new dress code, with some saying that they have never worn a hijab ever. The move has also triggered outrage and attracted strong reaction from people on social media:

Faysal bank mandating the hijab for female employees is just ironic, institutionalized sexism on the grounds of religon by an institution whose practices contradict that very religon's fundamentals. — Umer Abid (@saariumer) October 24, 2020

This forced islamization is sickening!

Lanat on faysal bank

The making of Zia's Riyaasat so they can get funds for promoting religious extremism. This is becoming hell for females.#FaysalBank

Is this not an extremist mindset as well? These people have no right to condemn French Policies when they themselves are forcing policies against people will. https://t.co/a0HiI8ocNq — SMAmmar14 (@SMAmmar5) October 24, 2020

Are they going to implement thawb/kandora for men too? Why partially Islamic?#FaysalBank A.K.A Saudi Agents

Reasons why we'll never see "Fully grown beards, caps and pants above ankles" :

I am really out of words, do we only have Muslims working in Pakistan? And what’s with forcefully endorsing religion on women? https://t.co/pHYKJ2Iwlk — Güzel (@RumzSk) October 24, 2020

What do you think about it?