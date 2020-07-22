New Delhi: It’s been more than a month since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death left his fans, friends and family, with many unanswered questions. In an attempt to uncover the mystery surrounding his death, many of his fans approached Paranormal expert Steve Huff and demanded him to speak to the actor’s soul. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Rajeev Masand Questioned For More Than 8 Hours For Blind Articles And Ratings

Heeding to their request, Huff has now claimed that he spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput’s spirit! To substantiate his claims, Steve shared two videos on his YouTube channel called ‘Huff Paranormal’ which have been going viral over the internet for the past few days.

“Today I try my best to connect to the spirit of Sushant Singh Rajput after receiving thousands of requests to do so. First, I thank you all for requesting this as he came in strong and clear and bright someone with him to help make sure he got through,” Steve Huff wrote while sharing the first video.

The paranormal expert asks the alleged spirit to share a message for his fans and questions “Are you in the light?”, to which a voice is heard saying, “Tell Steve I am getting the light.”

The Famous & Known To Paranormal Expert Steve huff Claimed that he Spoke To Sushant Singh Rajput's sprit (Ever First Bollywood Celebrity)… Just FYI, This Famous Paranormal Expert Had Spoken To Many Other International Celebrity Spirits In Past. pic.twitter.com/YiiBXqm288 — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) July 20, 2020

Watch the full version here:

In the second video, when Steve asks the alleged spirit if he wants to say something before they close the activity, a voice is heard saying, “Want some love”. When Steve asks, “Sushant, can you tell me what happened before the night of your death,” he gets an answer – “Big arguments with men”.

“Did someone murder you? Do you remember how you died?” and the voice says, “They brought nails.”

Here’s the second video:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.