New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a live press conference through his Twitter handle during which he released a “white paper” by the party on the Centre’s Covid management and urged the government to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus. However, what has taken the internet abuzz is a framed photo of a snow-covered Mount Everest behind a blue sky that was hanging on the wall behind Rahul. The photograph caught the attention of many, but one user named Seetu Mahajan Kohli guessed and tagged Rahul’s nephew, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and asked if the photo was clicked by him? She wrote, “I love the photograph at the back ! It’s gorg. Is it yours

@raihanrvadra?” Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Releases White Paper on COVID, Says Aim is to Help Nation Prepare for Possible Third Wave

Following the query, a 20-year-old Raihan promptly responded to her saying “Yupp!”. Soon after receiving a response from Raihan, Kohli praised him further and wrote, “Stunning Raihan! You are my fav photographer already ♥️ They add so much life to my interiors!

P.s. I want this one too pls”. Reacting to this, Raihan who is the son of Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and her husband Robert Vadra, also thanked the lady saying, “Thank You. Glad you like the work”. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Turns 51: No Birthday Celebration Due To 2nd Wave, Congress Workers Urged to do Relief Work Instead

I love the photograph at the back ! It’s gorg. Is it yours @raihanrvadra ? 😊 https://t.co/XvA7vNU8v0 — Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) June 22, 2021

Also Read - All Not Well In MVA? Congress Will Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls Alone, Says Nana Patole

Raihan is reportedly is a budding photographer who has an active photography page on Instagram with over 8.7k followers. The photo in question was also shared by him once on his Instagram page with the caption, “On Top of The World! Mt. Everest from the sky!”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raihan Rajiv Vadra (@raihanrvadra)

This photo post by Raihan has over 800 likes and several users have praised him for his photography skills and wrote comments like, “Very beautiful and creative”.