New Delhi: One of the tweets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most retweeted post by any politician around the world this year, Twitter India said in a blog post on Tuesday.

PM Modi's tweet about lighting a lamp to join the country in a drive to mark the fight against COVID-19 pandemic became the most retweeted tweet in politics in 2020.

This tweet from April 5, 2020 was about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During his 9 PM – 9 Mins’ public address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the people of India to light lamps from the safety of their homes as a symbolic gesture of solidarity towards one other. This tweet became the most retweeted tweet by a politician,” Twitter India said.

The people of India had switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 5 and lit candles, ‘diyas’, or flashlight, to mark the country’s fight against Coronavirus as appealed by the Prime Minister. PM Modi had joined the people by lighting a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence in the drive.

PM Modi had tweeted a Sanskrit shloka, alongside photos of himself, which means: “Salutations to the Light of the Lamp which Brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity, which Destroys Inimical Feelings; Salutations to the Light of the Lamp.”

PM Modi also shared four photos, in which he was seen dressed in a blue half-sleeved kurta and lungi and lighting a big metal lamp using a smaller one.