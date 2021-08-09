Gujarat: Did you ever think you could get something for free just because of your name? And not just anything, but highly valued petrol, especially in these days. Yes, you read that right. Ayuub Pathan, a petrol pump owner in Bharuch, Gujarat is offering free petrol, up to Rs 501, to people who share their name with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. All they need is a valid ID proof with their name on it.Also Read - Biopic Can Wait, Want to Focus on my Game Right Now: Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

“It is our two-day scheme to honour him. We are entertaining all valid ID Card-holding namesakes of Chopra,” Pathan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Blind Cricket World Cup Winner Naresh Tumda Forced to Sell Vegetables & Do Labour Work to Make Ends Meet

Gujarat | Ayuub Pathan, a petrol pump owner in Bharuch, offers free petrol, up to Rs 501, to people who share their names with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. "It is our 2-day scheme to honour him. We're entertaining all valid ID Card-holding namesakes of Chopra," he said. pic.twitter.com/PAc43jYw6Q — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Neeraj Chopra made history by winning gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. The 23-year-old athlete from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the finals to stun the athletics world.

(With inputs from agencies)