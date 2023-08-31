Netizens Praise Saree-Clad Woman For Her Flawless Somersault

Home

This Saree-Clad Woman Leaves Internet Speechless With Her Flawless Somersault Performance, Watch

The viral video of a woman performing somersault wearing a saree has amassed more than 2.43 lakh views since being posted.

The video has amassed more than 2.43 lakh views. (Image Credits: Instagram)

In today’s digital-centric world and with the increasing popularity of social media, people are now utilising various platforms to display their skills. From dancing and singing videos to comedy and unique street food combo clips, people are doing their best to grab the attention of the masses. Within this wide spectrum, people are also into sharing videos of daring stunts. In a similar instance, a video of a woman performing a somersault has gone viral. A ‘somersault’ is an acrobatic manoeuvre in which a person turns head over heels in mid-air or on the ground, ultimately landing on their feet. The video has left people breathless, as the most astonishing thing was that she performed the stunt wearing a saree.

The Breathtaking Video

The clip was shared by Instagram user Misha Sharma, who often shares videos of herself performing stunts at different places. In one such clip that is circulating online, Misha could be seen standing at a height wearing a red saree paired with a black sleeveless blouse. She complemented her ensemble with sneakers while keeping her tresses open. As the video progressed, she showcased her exceptional skill and balance by doing a flawless somersault with a breathtaking landing. She did what might be considered unthinkable by most people in a saree.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHA SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@mishaa_official_)



Here’s How Netizens Reacted To Her Performance

The video was shared a week ago and since being posted, it has amassed more than 2.43 lakh views. Social media users flocked to the comments section and showered her with hearts and fire emoticons. Several fans impressed by the clip lauded her, one user wrote, “Awesome flip”. Another Instagram comment read, “Great dear”. An individual said, “So awesome.” “Nice jumping,” an account remarked.

Have A look At some Of Her Unique Performances

Few days after the viral video, Misha shared another clip of her performing two consecutive cartwheels wearing a saree from the same location.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHA SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@mishaa_official_)



Not just this, she has also performed stunts publicly on different locations and those were definitely enjoyed by the spectators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHA SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@mishaa_official_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHA SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@mishaa_official_)



What are your thoughts watching this somersault?

