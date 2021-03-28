Lucknow: A sweet shop in the city of nawabs, Lucknow is earning praises online for its unique variety of Gujiya, ‘Bahubali Gujiya’, which has become the special attraction for people just ahead of Holi. The giant ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ which weighs 1.5 kg and measures 14 inches is filled with khoya, kesar, almonds, pistachios, and sugar and it takes around 20-25 minutes to deep fry one piece of this sweet delicacy which costs Rs 1200. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bengaluru: 472 Children Below 10 Years Infected With COVID Within a Month

The 'Bahubali Gujiya' was recently introduced by the shop named Chhappan Bhog. Speaking to media, marketing head of Chappan Bhog, Shitjit Gupta said that the idea behind the giant gujiya was "to go beyond the obvious and introduce something new every year to surprise our patrons".

"We are getting a good response from consumers and people are excited to see the Bahubali Gujiya. However, the price varies depending on the ingredients one chooses," he added.

Gujiya is a sweet fried dumpling made from all purpose flour and filled with khoya, mawa, nuts and it is mostly relished during the festival of colors.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting “Holi Hai”.

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

