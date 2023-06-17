Home

This Soothing Version Of Piku Sarod Theme Will Melt Your Heart

Piku was released in 2015. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the lead. The film remains a favourite of audiences.

The video has blown away Instagram users. (Credits: Instagram)

Piku remains a favourite film for people. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s brilliant performances, the soothing music of the film also became a talking point. Comedian Zakir Khan shared a video last year in which he played the Piku Sarod theme on sitar. The video went viral and it left the internet in awe. If you’ve heard this popular theme, you probably know how soulful it is. But, little did we know that someone could make the theme even more beautiful with the addition of some lyrics to it. One girl has given a new meaning to the melodious Piku Sarod theme. She wrote down lyrics for the track and recorded a video of her singing the track.

Aashee Dhiman, who describes herself as a musician on her Instagram bio, recently shared a video on the social media platform. In the video, she can be seen playing guitar and singing the lyrics for the Piku Sarod theme. Captioning the post, she wrote, “This is making me very nervous. Please be nice. Criticise karna hoga toh pyaar se karna (Criticise with love).”

The video and the undeniable talent of Aashee have impressed social media users. They are watching the video on loop and their love simply seems to be translating into the number of views. The viral clip has garnered around 90,000 likes along with 1900 comments.

Fans are praising the girl for making Piku’s theme even more melodious. Heaping praises on the girl, a user wrote, “Videos like these are what I pay my internet bills for.”

Another commented, “They should make this an official release on the 10th anniversary of the film.”

One individual called Aashee Dhiman talented and wrote, “In less than a second it felt like this was the original song and the theme was a rendition of it. And the lyrics are just exactly what the soul of the movie conveys. You are so talented. I hope this goes big.”

An account remarked, “Will forever listen to this version now.”

About Piku

Piku, helmed by Shoojit Sircar, was released in 2015. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Moushumi Chatterjeeand Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. The theme song was originally played on Sarod and the artist was Prattyush Banerjee. Notably, the background score of the film was composed by Anupam Roy.

