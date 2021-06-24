Thiruvananthapuram: Not an artist by profession but a nursing student, E.V. Divya has mastered the skill of drawing caricatures simultaneously using both her hands, feet, and mouth. Divya is a third-year general nursing student hailing from Kerala’s Thrissur and began drawing caricatures during the lockdown last year. She said that she got bored staying at home during the lockdown and this made her think about how best to utilize her free time after her online class. Also Read - Bride Calls off Wedding After Groom Fails to Read Hindi Newspaper Without His Glasses

Speaking to news agency IANS, Divya said, "It was then I tried to draw caricatures and soon I got interested in it. When I felt I could draw reasonably well, I thought of using my left hand and soon that became a success. Then I tried with both hands, again I became successful."

She further said that she did the same whole of last year in her free time and got complete support from her parents. She has a younger sister too, and all of them gave her moral support. "This year, I tried to re-invent and put a marker pen on my right foot and started to scribble and then soon I realised I could do it. Later on, put another marker pen on my left foot and that too turned out well," added Divya.

“Last month, I decided why not put one marker pen into my mouth and here too I could come out with very good success. Since last month I have been using five marker pens and drawing the same picture of a person, but in different styles,” added Divya.

“The first caricature I drew using five marker pens was of actor Jayasurya and it came out well and I was extremely happy when he responded to me after I shared his picture that I drew. That was a great boost and since then I have drawn others also,” said Divya.

And when asked who she is planning to draw next, pat came the answer, “Superstar Mammootty. For me to draw a person, I first draw the picture of him using my right hand. Once I am sure the picture has come out well, I use five marker pens. It takes me around four hours to finish one caricature. When I did it first it took me six hours. Now I want to do it in even lesser time,” noted the artist and is excited about drawing Mammootty, which she has said will do next week.

(With IANS inputs)