New Delhi: A short video clip of a toddler sitting on a sofa and giggling incessantly as her father attempted to feed her a spoonful of food is the best thing you will get to watch on the internet today. This viral yet super cute video has crossed over 2.5 million views already has crossed a million views within a day after it was posted by an user on Twitter. Also Read - Mother Gets Shock of Her Life, Finds Dozens of Spiders in Her Daughter's Bedroom | WATCH

The viral video was shared on the popular Twitter account ‘Buitengebieden’ and was later posted by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman. He shared the adorable video with the caption, “Timeline cleanser: Nothing better.” Also Read - Man Pays Girlfriend's Traffic Fines with Wife's Credit Card, Gets Caught

Watch the video here: Also Read - Microsoft Launches New Office Space, Inspired By Taj Mahal, in Noida | Check Video, Pics Here

The video shows the baby’s father – trying to feed her a small spoonful of baby food, and every time, the father attempted to feed her, his efforts are thwarted each time by the happy toddler, who opens her mouth wide but ends up giggling again and again instead of eating. Her infectious and uncontrollable laughter couldn’t stop her father from laughing along with her.

This 23-second clip will definitely make you forget your weeklong hardship and smile at least for a while.

Let’s see how the video delighted netizens:

Baby laughter is THE BEST sound in the world 💖💖 — Nicole’s Depraved Palate (@NoNameGirl8686) January 27, 2021

This is sooooooo adorable!!!! Omg! — The Kwanzaa Project (@kwanzaaproject) January 29, 2021

There is literally nothing better in this world than a baby laughing. Pure wonderment, delight and joy. — Jewels of Denial (@AtxJewels) January 28, 2021

I needed that today! pic.twitter.com/qLA162He87 — Brad pavletich (@brad_pavletich) January 27, 2021

Hands down, Sander, the best laugh EVER. I can’t stop replaying it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. — Marlene Sarnecki (@FormerBBB) January 27, 2021

I love this so much! He’s laughing WITH his daddy. Clearly with his daddy. They’re sharing one of their first funny moments together and enjoying the fact that the other one finds it funny, too. It’s totally adorable and infectious. 😍😂 — Luuta (@TerryHornsby15) January 28, 2021