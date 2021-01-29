New Delhi: A short video clip of a toddler sitting on a sofa and giggling incessantly as her father attempted to feed her a spoonful of food is the best thing you will get to watch on the internet today. This viral yet super cute video has crossed over 2.5 million views already has crossed a million views within a day after it was posted by an user on Twitter. Also Read - Mother Gets Shock of Her Life, Finds Dozens of Spiders in Her Daughter's Bedroom | WATCH
The viral video was shared on the popular Twitter account 'Buitengebieden' and was later posted by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman. He shared the adorable video with the caption, "Timeline cleanser: Nothing better."
Watch the video here:
The video shows the baby’s father – trying to feed her a small spoonful of baby food, and every time, the father attempted to feed her, his efforts are thwarted each time by the happy toddler, who opens her mouth wide but ends up giggling again and again instead of eating. Her infectious and uncontrollable laughter couldn’t stop her father from laughing along with her.
This 23-second clip will definitely make you forget your weeklong hardship and smile at least for a while.
