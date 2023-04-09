Home

This Trick To Chase Out Rat From House Is Very Effective: Watch Viral Video

This Trick To Chase Out Rat From House Is Very Effective: Watch Viral Video

We have professionals called exterminators whose job is to get rid of animals such as rats or mice and insects.

Getting rid of pests without harming them is a good idea.

Viral Video: What we don’t like in our house is a pest or a vector as not only they are a nuisance but they also spread filth and diseases. We have professionals called exterminators whose job is to get rid of animals such as rats or mice and insects.

But we also have creative people who spring up with some idea or the other to solve problems. This video shows two rows of bottle cases. The rows are separated by distance. The row starts from the doorway of a room and it is blocked with the bottle cases. We can hear the voice of a woman from inside the room as she is shooing away a rat using a floor wiper. The rat has no other place to run to except the passage created by the bottle cases. The rat takes that path and runs up to the opening which is at the entrance. The door is partially open and as soon as the rat goes out, she lifts up a case that was used as a door stopper.

The video is shared on Twitter by Videos that will surprise you 😳 @moistonig with the caption, “They really made a Mario kart to throw out a rat…🐀”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

They really made a Mario kart to throw out a rat…🐀 pic.twitter.com/ExTOv9tRJq — Videos that will surprise you 😳 (@moistonig) April 8, 2023

That is innovative and humane too as there would be no need to hurt or kill the rodent.

What do you say about this?

