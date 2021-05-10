New Delhi: Right now, India is in the middle of a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, which has made the lives of millions of people miserable. The sudden surge in Covid cases and severe symptoms appearing in patients, has left the health system of the country entirely overwhelmed and stretched beyond its capacity. Well, a few years back, no one would have thought that the world will have to deal with such a devastating crisis. But it seems like one person knew what was coming and had predicted the pandemic way back in 2013. A tweet predicting coronavirus by a random Twitter user is going viral on the internet right now and people are extremely intrigued. Also Read - Mumbai Police's Tweet on Covid Safety Norms Features Everyone's Favourite. Any Guesses?

On June 3, 2013, a Twitter user named @Marco_Acorte wrote, “Corona virus….its coming.”

Corona virus….its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

As the tweet resurfaced on the Internet, netizens were taken by surprise over the post predicting the virus 8 years ago. Some couldn’t believe it and claimed that the user has hacked Twitter to change the date. Others were obviously freaked out by by this prediction and flooded his tweet with memes and hilarious comments.

Indian YouTuber Tanmay Bhat wrote, ”bhai cowin pe slot dila sakte ho kya?”

bhai cowin pe slot dila sakte ho kya? — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 6, 2021

Well, the same tweet had gone viral last year too inspiring a barrage of memes.

See some reactions:

2013

Wattttt 🤔 — Aarti (@aartic02) May 5, 2021

Even this Virus first identified in August and U posted in June.

Are u really a time Traveller ? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZNuxuzVUAd — // MUZ // (@Maruf_uz_zaman) May 5, 2021

Jb tujhe pta tha corona ane vale h to bataya kyu nhi….. Cutie (अपशब्द) pic.twitter.com/j1asqUkcYY — Ashutosh Dixit (@Ashu112002) May 6, 2021

WTF! Man how did you know? That too back in 2013! Can you tell us which Crypto Coin will go to the moon in the next few years! Last he tweeted in Dec, 2016. Are you still around on Twitter? — Paul Natt (@PaulNatt1) May 5, 2021

😂 😂 😂 😂 The kind of comments under this tweet is epic 🔥 🔥 🔥 Don't miss the last one 😂 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/fLTSzi4Xmh pic.twitter.com/pMWDawaN8H — Baadal (@cloud___33) May 6, 2021

A few users had a logical explanation to his tweet saying that he might have meant it for the generic group of ‘coronavirus’ and not specifically Covid-19.

Funfact: In china, 7 years back, that's in 2013, three to five miners were infected by an unknown virus and the doctors and stuff thought of it as a virus..these miners got it from a copper mine yk..and then maybe this tweet was tweeted thinking that a virus is on the way. — •Sneha Dey• ||DeVir Tribe||🥺🤧 (@Anubhav50942388) May 5, 2021

Notably, Marco has posted nothing on Twitter since 2016, and a smiling emoji was his last tweet.

Last year, a thriller novel ‘The Eyes of Darkness’, written by Dean Koontz in 1981, mentioned a virus named Wuhan-400. In the novel, the virus was created as a weapon in a laboratory. The novel talks of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons program. The lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400.