Of late, media has come under the scanner and many TV channels have received widespread criticism for the sensational and fair coverage of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The channels have been slammed by many for relentlessly targeting Rhea Chakraborty and airing unverified information while deliberately ignoring many real issues like coronavirus, GDP, economy and India-China standoff.

Miffed by the sorry state of affairs, a Twitter user named Kartik Sahni decided to write an obituary for journalism.

“With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms M.E. Dia, beloved daughter of Mr E.E Dom (F.R.) and wife of Mr T.ruth in New Delhi on 8 September 2020. Mourned by family and friends.” the obituary reads.

However, what’s interesting is that the obituary actually got published in a leading English newspaper, apparently because it got confused by the clever wordplay. Check it out:

If you are confused too, the obituary actually means to say, ”With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms Media, beloved daughter of Mr Freedom, and wife of Ms Truth.”

Ms M.E.Dia is media, Mr E.E.Dom (F.R.) is freedom and Mr T.Ruth is truth. Got it, now?

Well, the tweet has gone viral and netizens are lauding Karthik for tricking the newspaper into publishing the obituary, with such smart wordplay and creativity.

Clever work by @kartiksahni, using the obituaries section in The Hindu today to make a point about the Indian media digging several layers beyond the Mariana Trench to bury themselves. A pity though that very few people are actually aware of the death. pic.twitter.com/mF4mMcSMXc — Karthik (@beastoftraal) September 11, 2020

Very clever! Would not have spotted it without your leading comment! — Sridhar Parthasarathy (ஸ்ரீதர்) (@sridhu) September 11, 2020

Brilliant!! reminds me of this death notice in the Times of India in June 1975

It says,

D'OCracy – D.E.M., beloved husband of T. Ruth, loving father of L.I. Bertie, brother of Faith, Hope, Justicia, expired on June 26. pic.twitter.com/OTjzIk1tCL — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) September 11, 2020

You genius, you!! — Shivani (@shewhiny) September 11, 2020

Hehehe..

This is epic — Subhanshu Rautela (@SubhRautela24) September 11, 2020

