London: Needless to say, the coronavirus lockdown is a difficult phase to be in and people have been indulging in different activities to keep themselves occupied and entertained. However, a tattoo artist from the United Kingdom has taken the isolation phase to a whole different level by tattooing himself every day since the lockdown began. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Spills The Beans on Her Tattoo's Significance in 'Pink' And Where She Wants to Get Her 'Third One'

As per reports, 33-year-old Chris Woodhead has been tattooing himself every day to create some kind of structure to the seemingly aimless days and bring normalcy in his life.

”It feels special that my body is evolving so much through the process. I will continue until I run out of space completely”, he told The New York Post.

He told the Esquire, “So I sit down at 2pm everyday, I’m working, it feels like work. And without that, I’m just lost: I’m wandering around the house eating crisps and drinking squash. This has fulfilled me way more creatively, and it maintains my mental health, and it’s giving me purpose and a routine and structured that I didn’t realise I needed.”

Even before the lockdown started, he already had 1000 tattoos on his body as he has been getting inked since he was 18-years-old. With 40 days into the isolation, Chris has drawn 40 new tattoos on his skin.

What he tattoos depends on what’s going on that day–sometimes it’s a piece of news, or a movie or TV show, or at times displays of gratitude for front-line workers.

He keeps posting pictures of his everyday art on the Instagram page, giving people updates on his tattoos. Check out his pictures:

With a new tattoo everyday, Chris is running out of skin, however he said that he will save some space to get a tattoo in honour of his to-be born child as his wife, Ema is is expected to deliver a baby in July.