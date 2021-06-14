Kaushambhi: In a new initiative for eco-conservation, the residents of a village in Kaushambhi district have made it mandatory for every newly wedded couple to plant a tree. The residents of Amni Lokipur village of Mooratganj development block have resolved that every newly married couple of the village would be allowed to enter their house only after planting the sapling of a fruit bearing tree and pledging to nurture it as their ‘first child’. Also Read - Viral Video Captures Beautiful Bird's Nest Sitting Inside a Rare Tree Leaf. Watch

Swatantra Singh, former gram pradhan of the village, said, “The initiative has already started with the first couple who got married after the recent decision, has planted a sapling and resolved to care for it like their first born. Over the years, our lush green village has lost much of its green cover as the size of farming fields and houses increased. However, now we all have resolved to make it green once again.”

The first couple is Atul, a 26-year-old farmer and his newlywed wife Sandhya, 23, who planted the first sapling of a Peepal tree in the village.