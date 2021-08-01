New Delhi: Wedding day is a day that one eagerly looks forward to for their entire life. It is not only a day of fun but also of making memories for the future. Right from the bride and groom’s attire to the decoration of the wedding venue, planning about all the minute details for everything to be perfect on the wedding day is everyone’s dream. And now, as the wedding season is here, several fun and beautiful videos of weddings and their rituals, brides, and grooms trying to make their weddings unique are now going viral on the internet these days.Also Read - Video of a Girl Thrashing a Cab Driver in the Middle of a Road in Lucknow Goes Viral | WATCH

In one such video that is trending now, a bride can be seen helping her groom dress up with his jewelry and a slight touch-up on his face. The video went viral after it was posted on Instagram by a page named weddingz.in. The video was posted with the caption, "Find yourself a bride that dresses you up with so much love and aplomb! Here's to this stunning couple."

WATCH:

The short video clip begins with the bride putting some under-eye makeup on the groom’s face, then she goes ahead and helps him wear his kurta jacket and also puts his stoned necklace around his neck and helps him tie that. The video ends with the groom kissing the bride on the forehead, and we assure you this is one of the most beautiful couple videos you’ll watch today.