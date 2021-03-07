A video clip of a cat having a relaxing and chill spa day along with its owner is going viral on social media. The video was shared by an Instagram page named Dontstopmeowing and is handled by a husband and wife, Kareem and Fifi, from California. In the viral video, the cat named Chase can be seen lying on the bed with its cat daddy with sliced cucumbers placed on their eyes. Also Read - Scooty Se Sasural: Newly-wed Bride Rides a Two-wheeler to In-Laws House Post-wedding

As the video begins, the wife enters the room and asks Google to stop the music and asks her husband what is he doing to which he replies he is having a spa day. The wife then takes the cucumber slices off the cat’s eyes and says “Enough of this nonsense, let’s go Chase. Come on”. However, the cat refuses to go and meows at her and then she had no other way but to put back the cucumber slices on the cat’s eyes. Also Read - Video of a Woman Traffic Constable Holding Baby on Duty Goes Viral, Netizens Demand Free Daycare for Cops

Watch the video here: Also Read - Meet Ravi Ganesh, the Visually-impaired Man Who Have Been Teaching Music to People Since 1996

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem & Fifi (@dontstopmeowing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem & Fifi (@dontstopmeowing)

The video has garnered over 105K likes and over 3.5 K comments. The couple is known for sharing funny and adorable videos of their cats which helps people brighten up their day. Speaking to media, the couple said that they started making these videos during the lockdown period.

Kareem said, “We were finding ourselves bored at home during quarantine and spending a significant amount of time with our cats, and so we bonded over making videos together.”

The couple own total three cats– Chase, Skye and Millie and makes hilarious videos of them during their free time at home.