This Video Of A Man Climbing 1,500 Feet Tower Just To Change A Bulb Is Anything But Normal

The man gets paid a whopping amount of $20,000 (Rs 16.5 lakh), per climb.

Schmidt has been climbing towers for over eight years.

Can you imagine climbing a 1,500 feet communication tower? Well, most of us would want to be so high in the air. But, for some, it is just another day at the office. Yes, it’s true. Tower climber Kevin Schmidt has been doing this regularly for just changing a bulb. It’s a part of Schmidt’s job at Sioux Falls Tower and Communications. Although he gets paid a whopping amount of $20,000 (Rs 16.5 lakh) per climb, many of us would not even dare to practise such stunts. In a clip, the man is seen changing a light bulb on the top of a television broadcast antenna.

How did Schmidt feel about his video going viral?

The spectacular drone footage grabbed attention, courtesy of Kevin Schmidt’s spine-chilling work. “I didn’t expect it would get this big,” Schmidt said in an old interview back in 2015. The video features Kevin on the top of 1,500 feet (457 meters) performing his regular work which he has been doing for more than eight years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside History (@insidehistory)



Kevin Schmidt is nothing less than a superhero. After all, what he does is anything but normal. He climbs 1,500 feet towers every six months and does everything from regular maintenance including the changing of a bulb to putting up towers. The bulb is required to alert oncoming aeroplanes and avoid any accidents or damage.

What else does Kevin Schmidt do?

That’s not all. There are days when Kevin Schmidt also handles the responsibility of eight towers within a single day with the utmost dedication and honesty. His daring approach and courageous attitude are evident in his action as he casually takes out his phone to capture a selfie of his own while standing atop one of the towers.

The drone video was captured by a co-worker of Schmidt at Sioux Falls Tower who shoots drone footage for a start-up venture Prairie Aerial which describes itself as “the premier professional aerial photography and videography outfit in the Great Plains region of the United States.”

How did users react?

Several people thought that Schmidt was paid very less compared to his efforts. “Based on this footage, I’d say he’s grossly underpaid,” a comment read.

“Imagine dropping the bulb when you’re at the top,” an account joked.

What did you think of Kevin Schmidt’s daring work?

