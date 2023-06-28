Home

Viral

This Video of Bengaluru Auto Driver Will Make You Cry

This Video of Bengaluru Auto Driver Will Make You Cry

Viral video of emotional Bengaluru auto driver sparked online discussions as he broke down, due to low earnings.

The video showcases the emotional turmoil faced by the auto-rickshaw driver. (Credits: Twitter)

A video has gone viral on the internet depicting a saddening incident in Bengaluru. The video features an autorickshaw driver sharing his distressing experience of earning meager wages for some time now, which leads him to break down in tears. In a conversation, the driver reveals that he has earned only 40 rupees from 8 am to 1 pm, and is having no passengers. The widely circulated video showcases the emotional turmoil faced by the auto-rickshaw driver as he narrates his struggle to make ends meet. Battling against an empty passenger seat, he expresses his struggle despite his tireless efforts. The tears streaming down his face epitomise the desperation and frustration that often accompany such struggles.

The video also claims that the autorickshaw driver’s situation has been attributed to the impact of the Congress Government’s policy of free bus rides in Karnataka. The intention behind this initiative was to alleviate the financial burden on commuters and encourage public transportation. However, the sudden availability of free bus rides may have unintentionally resulted in a decrease in customers for auto drivers, significantly impacting their earnings.

You may like to read

A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Cong govt in Karnataka.

Pushing people into poverty. pic.twitter.com/2RZEjA9pw8 — Zavier (@ZavierIndia) June 25, 2023

Public Opinions and Reactions

The video of the auto driver has gained significant traction on social media, sparking discussions and soliciting public opinions with people expressing their outrage, empathy, and calls for change. While some argue against paying additional sums to the driver, claiming it would set a precedent for other service providers, many have shown unwavering support for his cause.

A Twitter user wrote, “I have mixed reactions to this! Auto guys they charge as per they want. Never ply by meter. There are some good ones too. Who ply by meter but most of them don’t.” Another user commented “Lmao, I get off at a metro station 2 kms away from my house. When I get off, these guys surround me and ask me for 150 Rs, when I decide to walk instead, they curse me out in Kannada thinking I don’t understand (when I fully speak it) Zero sympathy, love the bus scheme.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.