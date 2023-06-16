Home

This Video Of Salted Green Matar In Making Is Finding No Takers

Saloni Bothra, a food vlogger, shared the video on her Instagram handle. It shows the makers preparing approximately 120 kilos of salted green matar.

The clip shows a man preparing the snack in unhygienic conditions. (Credits: Instagram)

The Internet often offers us videos on the preparation of our favourite snacks. Now, a clip has come to the fore that will compel you to rethink your snacking choices. The video, which has caught the attention of internet users, discloses the actual process that goes into making one of our favourite snacks. This video shows that the fried peas (matar) are dipped in artificial colouring. That’s not all. What makes it worse is that it is being prepared under unhygienic conditions. The clip will definitely put you off snacking on salted green matar for a while.

Saloni Bothra, a food vlogger, shared the video on her Instagram handle. It shows the makers preparing approximately 120 kg of salted green matar. The clip opens with a man pulling out soaked peas from a tank-like container filled with extremely dirty water. The man can be seen sprinkling powdered artificial green colour and mixing it well with the peas. He uses his bare hands in the process and does not even make an effort to wear gloves.

The man then goes on to transfer the green-coloured peas to another container. Moving next, he spreads the peas on a plastic sheet and leaves it under the sun to allow the colour to soak in. The video ends with the man removing the excess oil from the snack. The caption of the video reads, “120 kg salted green matar making.”

How People Reacted

The video has been viewed more than 12 million times and has attracted a flurry of reactions from users. A section of people admitted that until now, they thought that the peas were naturally green. An account remarked, “Wait, what? So the green mutter is not naturally green…My entire childhood and some part of my adulthood until now is a lie.”

Another said that they are not going to consume the snack again and wrote, “Never eating this again.”

“Bad thing is that they add food colour in it. Good thing is that they centrifuge the excess oil out of the fried matar,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALONI BOTHRA (@_heresmyfood)

