New Delhi: A video of an alternate ending to James Cameron's Titanic which can be considered to be one of the most celebrated romance-drama films so far is going viral all over the web and has left netizens amused. The love-and-tragedy movie starring Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo Di Caprio's as Jack has touched many hearts and is still loved. And, now someone has just tweeted an alternate ending to the award-winning film.

The original ending to the 1997 blockbuster film shows aged Rose (played by Gloria Stewart) throwing 'The Heart of the Ocean' necklace in the water. She is seen standing alone when she throws away the precious jewellery piece in the sea. However, in the new trending video, Rose can be seen surrounded by treasure hunter Brock Lovett and his team, who were on the lookout for the precious jewel.

The video that has now gone viral was shared on Twitter by user @patbrennan88. He tweeted, "The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me." He also tweeted a 10-minute-long YouTube video of the alternate ending of the movie.

Watch the video here:

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021

The viral video has been viewed over 1.3 million times on the microblogging platform, and has also started sparked a debate among fans of Titanic.

Let’s see how netizens reacted to the video:

My biggest issue is that he already has a submarine capable of reaching the diamond, he could just circle back and send it down again 🤣 so, why the freakout? — holistic missile (@SlatenDesiree) February 17, 2021

it’s this part that has me ON THE FLOOOOOOR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tEJ39K9gcX — …plus an attitude like Tupac got. (@SONSPLASHA) February 17, 2021

The only way this could’ve been worse is if there was a shot of the jewellery reaching the bottom of the ocean and landing in the hand of a skeleton wearing Jack’s clothes lmao — Philip (@TheWatcherIsBae) February 18, 2021

So do you think with that ending it still would’ve won best picture and 11 Oscars? 🤣🤣 — Adarsh Rao (@adi1486) February 16, 2021