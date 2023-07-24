Home

This Viral BTS Video Of Cake Will Disgust You To The Core

A viral video unveiled the unhygienic way followed by a factory to prepare delicious-looking cakes. It has irked social media users, with many expressing concern over hygiene and health-related problems.

‘Behind-the-scenes (BTS)’ videos of food are quite risky. They can either impress you or leave you disgusted. Lately, several clips, capturing the preparation of ice cream, and salted peanuts among other things have gone viral on social media. And, today we have a new addition to the list. The food in the discussion today is our forever favourite cake. A viral video unveiled the unhygienic way followed by a factor to prepare delicious-looking cakes. Don’t know about you, but we have certainly lost our appetite.

Unhygienic Preparation Of Cakes

A Twitter user, Chirag Barjatya, shared a video which captured the preparation of cakes in bulk. The viral clip showcases the not-so-healthy conditions under which the sweet treats are being made. The unhygienic approach was simply the icing on the cake. The video opens with a person cracking eggs and adding them into a huge container, which has a whisk fitted. Next, he pours what appears to be oil or water, followed by some flour. The ingredients are whisked until the cake batter is ready. It is later added in newspaper-lined trays and is placed in a wall oven for baking. Once the cake is cooked, they are demoulded and sandwiched together with some icing. The man also used a heart-shaped stencil to cut the cake and layers it up with more frosting. He added a yellow-hue syrup as a glaze and decorated the cake with edible flowers as well as bird-like shapes, made with buttercream.

I had no idea this is how cakes are made 😯 pic.twitter.com/8POleVgUgC — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 22, 2023

Internet Concerned About Hygiene

Since tweeted, the clip has been viewed over 905.2K times. It has irked social media users, with many expressing concern over hygiene and health-related problems.

One of the users suggested, “I think there should be some guidelines for bakeries, restaurants on following hygiene. I don’t think I will be able to eat cake after this.”

I think there should be some guidelines for bakeries, restaurents on following hygiene.

I don't think i will be able to eat cake after this — Vin (@thovinoth) July 22, 2023

Another user said, “The next time you’re enjoying cake, think of the shirtless guy that made it!”

“Those utensils and surroundings. Thankfully we have home bakers in the apartment complex if cakes/pastries are needed for any spl occasion,” read a tweet.

Those utensils and surroundings🤢

Thankfully we have home bakers in the apartment complex if cakes/pastries are needed for any spl occasion. https://t.co/Hqp323OCHo — Aloukika (@SmilingSoul_1) July 23, 2023

A person mentioned that after watching a bunch of food bloggers, he has realised that half of the food people eat on a daily basis cannot be eaten at all. “I watch food bloggers channels a lot and I realised half the food we eat on a regular basis can’t be eaten at all… It’s that scary the way they make.”

I watch food bloggers channels a lot and i realised half the food we eat on regular basis can't be eaten at all….😭 Its that scary the way they make https://t.co/QWaS1mm4gK — 𝓼𝓱𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱𝓲 🌙 (@Flawsfrootx) July 23, 2023

What are your views on the viral clip?

