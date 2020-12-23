View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobias Baumgaertner (@tobiasvisuals)

According to him, it was a volunteer who revealed that the white penguin was an “elderly lady” who lost her partner and the one to the left was a “younger male”, who lost its partner too.

Tobias explained how he spent 3 full nights with the penguin colony until he was able to get the perfect shot.

“Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did,” he wrote.

He re-shared the image along with a video of the penguins when he was shortlisted for the award in November and it was announced as the winner later that month.

After winning the award, Baumgaertner wrote: “It has been an honour to be selected as one of the 5 Images and I cannot express my gratitude towards everyone who has supported me and my penguin image up to this point!