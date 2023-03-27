Home

This Viral Video Is A Big Message About Road Safety And Alertness: Watch

Viral Video: How many times we have talked about kismet, destiny, luck, fortune, and anything and everything on this planet that gets into the limelight because of the proverbial “paranormal” or “supernatural” elements? This riddle has puzzled a lot of minds and it still is, and in all probability, it will keep on doing so.

We have shared so many videos that show how people escaped certain disasters but were saved by a hairsbreadth. This video shows a woman crossing the road. She is not able to see the traffic on the opposite side of the road as a fuel tanker is parked on her left side from where the traffic is coming. Nevertheless, she moves ahead briskly and takes a few steps, and bumps into a city bus coming at a high speed. The impact is so massive that she is spun and rolled from her left side, the bottle from her bag is thrown at a distance and she is down on the road.

There are two cops present on the spot and they try to help her in regaining her senses and orientation but she is in a state of shock.

The video is shared on Twitter by security footage @security_footag with the caption, “Close call”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

If that wasn’t a close call, then I wonder what it is. This is in a way a message to all road users to look around everywhere, be alert and careful all the time, and make sure that there is a good distance between the vehicles and pedestrians.

