New Delhi: A video of a man offering a snake water from a bottle is going viral all over the internet and netizens are totally amazed after watching it. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Susanta Nanda who deemed it as the ‘two best ingredients of life’, that is, love and water. Also Read - 3 Days For Wife, 3 Days For Girlfriend: Jharkhand Police's Innovative Idea Leaves Man With One Off

The video is said to be an old one and has surfaced online once again after almost three years. In the short video clip, the man can be seen squatting in front of the snake with a plastic water bottle in his hand. He gently tips the bottle forward towards the snake and as the video progresses, the man also uses a hand to lightly pat the snake’s head. The video also has a zoomed-in shot of the thirsty snake drinking water from the bottle. Also Read - Dressed Up Like PM Modi, This Man Went Around on a Bullock Cart Asking People if Fuel Prices Have Come Down

Watch the video here: Also Read - Woman Shamed Over 'Affair', Forced to Carry Ex-husband's Brother on Shoulders for 3 km | Watch

Love & water…

Two best ingredients of life pic.twitter.com/dy3qB40m6N — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 16, 2021

The video has managed to garner nearly 23K views so far as it was widely shared by people on various social media platforms. While many users praised the man in the video for showing immense courage in getting close to the snake, many asked him to avoid such dangerous stunts.

Let’s have a look at some reactions of Twitter users:

This outrageous to be shared. Just imagine a kid looking at this video tries this stunt. Just share animal videos on their own. Not human intervention. — ASG (@abhijitsgoap) February 16, 2021

Courage & Compassion in action. — Gaurish Kerkar (@kerkar_gaurish) February 16, 2021

Greatest understanding of nature. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) February 16, 2021

God bless this man 🙏🙏 — Prasad Pande (@prasad_pande1) February 16, 2021

Such irresponsible act and share.. — Arun Kamath (@incognito9) February 16, 2021

I was thinking of what might happen after the thirst is quenched ? — Shruti (@Shruti92774455) February 16, 2021