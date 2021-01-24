New Delhi: A video of a toddler and his pet cat is going viral all over the internet and will definitely win your heart. In the video the cat can be seen protecting the toddler from risking his life by removing his hand from the railing of the balcony. The short video clip was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen who captioned it “Someone rightly said not all heroes wear capes”. Also Read - Hackers Threaten to Make Man's Obscene Pictures Viral, Demands Extortion of Rs 10 Crore

As the internet can’t get enough of the video, a toddler standing and trying to look outside his balcony was protected by his guardian angel, in this case, the pet cat, which was seen seated on a cabinet in the balcony during the first few seconds of the video. The cat kept removing the child’s hands from the railing with her paws in order to prevent a mishap and moments later, the cat even walked over the wall beneath the railing and prevented the child from looking outside. Also Read - Your Favourite Maggi Makes Official Debut in Wedding Food Menu; Picture of Maggi Counter from Wedding Hall Goes Viral

Watch the video here:

Someone rightly said not all heroes wear capes pic.twitter.com/RaIjQHuCA4 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) January 24, 2021

Within hours after being shared online, the video garnered thousands of likes and comments and while many were amazed to watch the video, some even criticised the child’s parents for not being careful enough and wrote, “For the sake of that child and also the cat, who seems to be a much better parent than the humans filming for the likes, I hope there’s safety net all over that condo, around that balcony and the windows too. Adults can be so negligent! Cat is adorably attentive, though.”