This Viral Video Tells Us Why Not To Sit With Legs On Car Dashboard

It is important is to sit in such a way that our bodies are able to withstand any impact in case there is a sudden application of brakes or any impact from outside the car.

This is a very important and informative lesson for those who travel in a car.

Safe Driving: When we are travelling by car then there is a set of precautions that we follow, right from making sure that the vehicle is fit to check if we are not overloading and other minor details. What is equally important is to sit in such a way that our bodies are able to withstand any impact in case there is a sudden application of brakes or any impact from outside the car.

This video shows one such scenario. Using a dummy, it demonstrates the importance of sitting with a proper posture and what would happen if we take things casually.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Videos @moistonig with the caption, “This is what happens to a leg on the dashboard in a car accident.”

This is what happens to a leg on the dashboard in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/3CofOGrqIO — Interesting Videos (@moistonig) April 15, 2023

This is a very important and informative lesson for those who travel in a car and sit with this posture by putting their legs on the dashboard. The correct way is to sit properly with your back firmly against the seat and adjust the seat distance according to your best position. Also, seat belts are a must for the driver and front passenger as well as those in the rear seats.

Several studies have found that airbags provide minimal protection if the passengers are not wearing seatbelts.

