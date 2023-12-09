Home

Viral

This Viral Video Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity: Watch

This Viral Video Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity: Watch

The video is a point of view (POV) video that is certainly shot using a hidden camera.

Social Experiment: Societies and people across regions, countries, continents, and other equivalent parameters have one thing in common, almost all of them. And that common feature is diversity, mainly economic. Different people do different jobs according to their standing and skills. And it is no secret that there is a big mismatch among different classes. This viral video is a social experiment that shows the attitude of a certain set of people who are in the same profession, and that is shoemaking.

Trending Now

The video is a point of view (POV) video that is certainly shot using a hidden camera. You see a pair of ordinary shoes. One is filled with a wad of currency notes. The person behind the camera approaches a few shoemakers and is turned away but one serves the person.

You may like to read

The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: An unusual experiment to identify kindness in people …

Watch The Video Here

An unusual experiment to identify kindness in people …pic.twitter.com/Bg5J8k4Gea — Figen (@TheFigen_) December 8, 2023

It takes something special to go around and conduct such experiments and tell the world that irrespective of financial status, some people will go the extra yard to help someone in need.

The first few refused and the last one obliged, and upon receiving the money, he tears up.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

E M E K A @EmekaEK: What was he telling them?

Figen @TheFigen_: My guess; he asked people if he would clean his shoes for free! Only one person accepted!

Arnoldo Chavez @ArnoldoChavez15: If it was that, I don’t blame them for not cleaning his shoes. “That person could have done it himself, but wants me to clean them for free.” is what they’re probably thinking, making a video for just clicks instead of helping them out.

Jeremiah O.O @Jeremiahoriola: Exactly why they don’t deserve the money.

The Clown of Wallstreet @ClownWallstreet: It’s not unreasonable for them to refuse to clean someone’s shoes for free lol… They’re not rich if they’re doing this kind of job, and to survive you need to make money somehow. It’s also not a “need”, a better experiment would be to ask for food or something.

Affan @Knownsxj: I like your point, But still I think extraordinary kindness that someone has can be/should be rewarded, Those other people were perfectly reasonable and I would be one of them too, But that guy deserved it that’s all

T Gm @Tgmcanada: Exactly that person has no any prejudice and entitlement (being a shoe cleaning that can be done by client itself instead of demanding a service he does had money for) ,like most of us would think on that scenario. Genius way of filtering the best of bests ,right?

Eduardo @iam_edh: Stop it!! Thats make me cry!! its not even 10am yet :/

Figen @TheFigen: 😂🤗

Nathan Bagobiri A. @BagobiriNathan: The moment I saw the look on his face I know he will pass the test Genuine good people still exist

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.