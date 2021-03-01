New Delhi: A woman from China was hugely disappointed and shocked to find out that she had received an apple-flavored yogurt drink instead of her new iPhone 12 Pro Max. The woman, named Liu, explained that she spent over $1,500 (Rs 1,10,231) to buy a new iPhone on Apple’s official website, however, when she received the order and opened the package, she found out that someone had switched the contents with the beverage. Also Read - Unable to Pay Rs 500 Fine, Woman Hands Over 'Mangalsutra' to Traffic Cops

The woman stated that that since she had opted for the delivery to be made to the parcel locker at her residence, the delivery wasn’t made directly to her. After a probe was launched about the order swap, both Apple and Express Mail Service- the official courier partner for the company- claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was delivered to the location of Liu’s request. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's Viral Photo Reveals His 'Boxer Abs', Netizens Ask For Fitness Tips

The incident came to light after Liu, who hails from East China’s Anhui Province, spoke about her situation in a video, which has now gone viral on social media platform Weibo. Also Read - Man Dances With Grandmom on Badshah's Peppy Song 'Top Tucker', Video Goes Viral