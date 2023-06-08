Home

This Woman ‘Poisoned’ Her Food To Prevent Her Flatmates From Stealing It

A woman in the United Kingdom revealed a bizarre method to prevent her flatmates from stealing her food. The method has divided TikTok users.

The clip shows Sarah adding salt to a milk carton.

If you live with a flatmate, there’s one question that must be on your mind from time to time. To what extent will you go to save your food from being taken without permission? No matter what, you will never poison your own food only to deter thieving flatmates or roommates, right? Well, one woman in the United Kingdom didn’t think twice as she revealed a bizarre method to prevent her roommates from stealing her food.

Recently, a woman in the UK, Sarah grabbed the attention of social media users when she admitted to taking extreme measures to prevent her food from being stolen. Recalling the time when her roommates kept on stealing her grub, the woman says that she was forced to “poison” her own food. She dropped a TikTok on the topic The text on the video reads, “Throwback to 2 years ago when I had to poison my food because my flatmates kept stealing it.”

She proceeds with talking about the unconventional approach taken by her to protect her meals and also demonstrates the process. Sarah holds an organic British skimmed milk carton and a container of Saxa table salt in her hands. With a mischievous smile on her face, she goes on to pour the salt into the milk and vigorously shakes the container.

”So, people want to drink my milk and put it back empty in the fridge. So we’re gonna see who’s who,” says Sarah in the video.

She also added a caption to her video that reads, “And I have absolutely no regrets, and yes, someone drank it.”

The video is gaining traction on social media. A few users shared their opinion on Sarah’s unconventional strategy. While some questioned her about the effectiveness of the idea, others supported her for her eccentric approach. The video has also led to a few questions arising over the legality of using laxatives to spike a drink.

“I like this because when they go low, I go LOWER,” commented one user.

“You were too kind with just salt,” wrote another individual.

Interestingly, the video posted on Friday has garnered nearly 353,000 views till now.

