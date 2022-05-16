New Delhi: How difficult it is for women in a patriarchal society to establish their own identity, go for a profession of their choice, pursue further studies, or remain single, the bottom line being is – to live their lives on their own terms? Very difficult indeed. And under these antagonistic circumstances, sometimes women have to take extreme steps to make their mark.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 2 Dead, 2 Trapped For Over 60 Hours In 300-Ft Deep Quarry

One such instance of a woman going out of her way for a cause very dear to her heart has been reported from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, where a 57-year-old woman disguised as a man for 36 years. Petchiammal, who hails from Kattunayakanpatti village, says that she took this unusual step to raise her only daughter "safely" in a patriarchal society.

When And How She Became A Man

According to a New Indian Express report, Petchiammal had a tough few months after her marriage as her husband Siva died just 15 days after the marriage. Petchiammal was 20-years-old then and soon gave birth to Shanmugasundari.

Petchiammal had decided not to marry again. She used to work at construction sites, hotels, and tea shops to provide for her daughter. But she found it difficult to raise a child alone as she suffered harassment at all these workplaces dominated by men. One day, after months of facing sexual taunts and hardship, Petchiammal decided to turn into a "man" and changed her attire to a shirt and lungi and rechristened herself as Muthu.

What Is The Current Situation

From thereon, she lived disguised as a man for 36 years. “We resettled at Kattunayakkanpatti over 20 years ago. Only my close relatives back home and my daughter knew that I am a woman,” she was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

Shanmugasundari is now married, and the family is doing well financially. But Petchiammal is not yet ready to change her attire or identity. She says that the change in identity ensured a “safe life” for her daughter, and she would remain ‘Muthu’ forever.

Petchiammal recently obtained an MGNREGS job card on female identity. According to her Aadhaar card, ration card, and voter ID, she still remains a man.