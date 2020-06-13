Breaking the monotony of COVID-19 gloom is a video currently trending viral on Twitter which features a group of farmers rescuing a baby langur and setting it free to run and hug its mother. Tugging at the heartstrings of many, the video broke the Internet and is all we need to restore our faith in humanity. Also Read - Fitness Freak Ghost: Jhansi Police Records Spooky Video of Gym Equipments Moving Without Human Force, Scared Twitterati Claim 'Mr India is Exercising'

Though recorded and originally shared on Badri Narayan Bhadra YouTube channel in 2019, the video once again went viral after Indian Forest Service official Sudha Ramen shared it on Twitter. The clip shows a fragile baby langur trapped in a net when a group of farmers carefully cut the strings and carry the langur closer to its mother who is sitting at a distance, watching the men at work. Also Read - Fake News: Film Critics Debunk Conspiracy Theorists Claims of Captain America Predicting COVID-19 And George Floyd Protests in 2011

What’s more heartwarming is the moment when the farmers set the baby langur free to run and the kiddo and mother rush to embrace each other. The video was captioned, “Those who help the voiceless are the real heroes. These farmers saved the little langur. The troop is waiting at a distance for the little one to join them, letting the men to work. Don’t miss to watch the mother’s reaction at the end. Via FB (sic).” Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: 'Asur' Star Barun Sobti Gets Nostalgic as 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' Clocks 9 Years

Those who help the voiceless are the real heroes. These farmers saved the little langur. The troop is waiting at a distance for the little one to join them, letting the men to work. Don’t miss to watch the mother’s reaction at the end. Via FB. pic.twitter.com/sGuTWHZaNF — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 11, 2020

Moving the users on social media, the video garnered close to 80k views and over 1.1k retweets. Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, while one user commented, “omg these people are real angels ! (sic)”, another tweeted, “Among the most beautiful video I have seen…. God bless our kind farmer-rescuers (sic)” and yet another wrote, “The real happiness lies in helping those though we know that they can’t help us in return. Whether it is a poor man or a voiceless creature Help them .God lives in his every creation (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

omg these people are real angels ! — Aishu 🌻 (@CurlyPandaa) June 13, 2020

Among the most beautiful video I have seen…. God bless our kind farmer-rescuers 🙏 — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) June 11, 2020

The real happiness lies in helping those though we know that they can’t help us in return. Whether it is a poor man or a voiceless creature Help them .God lives in his every creation. — Madhavi (@Madhavi81675278) June 11, 2020

Awesome.. Kudos to Great Heroes.. — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@RavindraIfs) June 11, 2020

Maa chahe koi v ho.. insaan chahe janwar. Everybody loves their kids. — Manish kumar (@Manishk81747584) June 11, 2020

Really awesome…

Especially when mother steps in for his baby…. — Pankaj shukla (@pankajashukla_) June 11, 2020

Bliss.. I am just in repeat view mode.. thanks for sharing! — Rocks! (@rocksocean) June 11, 2020

How soft, his SOUL?NICE. — Venugopalarao. (@Venugop45220364) June 11, 2020

This is what i call living in harmony. — Shailesh Patel (@patelbynature) June 11, 2020

This makes me believe in humanity ❤️🙌😍 — Sakhina Bhusal (@BhusalSakhina) June 11, 2020

The video pumps up our belief that somewhere out there, positivity lies sneaking around to light up our mood in the midst of darkness.