A shockingly creepy incident has been caught on camera and the viral video will definitely give you chills or at least leave you puzzled. Motorists in Argentina couldn’t believe their eyes when at first they thought they were heading towards a tornado and it turned out to something else entirely. Also Read - With A Smile On Face Before Suicide, Woman Records Last Message Before Jumping Into Ahmedabad's Sabarmati River

A video filmed by a person driving in his car in Buenos Aires showed a dark tornado-like formation which was actually a massive swarm of mosquitoes. Also Read - Sniffer Dog 'Spike' Part Of Nashik Bomb Squad Given Heartwarming Farewell. Watch Video

The person filming the mosquito tornado could be heard saying, “It’s getting bigger and bigger, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.” Also Read - Anand Mahindra Posts Photo Of Beautiful Sculpture With Deep Meaning. See Viral Tweet

The video was shared on social media and quickly went viral. It received horrified reactions from netizens.

Thousands of mosquitoes swarmed together to form a tornado in the grey sky and this happened after consistent heavy rains.

“Heavy rains caused flooding resulting in large pools of stagnant water where female mosquitoes lay their eggs,” researcher at the Centre for Parasitological and Vector Studies (CEPAVE), Juan Jose Garcia, told local media.

Garcia said this can result in “huge numbers” of the insects being born at once, with population numbers so high they appear to “invade cities”. However, Garcia added that the mosquitoes pose little threat to humans but they can interfere with farming activities.

He said the swarm should start to dissipate after 15 days, when many of the insects will likely die.

Watch the viral video here: