New Delhi: A video from Gujarat's Tapi district showing thousands of people dancing at an event has recently gone viral on social media. The video is from Ex-BJP Minister Kanti Gamit's granddaughter engagement ceremony held at Doswada village.

The video surfaced on the internet at a time when entire state of Gujarat is in the midst of second COVID-19 wave as the infection has surged post Diwali and new year festivities. People of four cities–Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad are also locked under strict night curfew owing to the rise in number of cases.

But, amid these restrictions, nearly thousands of people turned up for the engagement ceremony even though the government has raised the guest limit to just 200 last month. Soon after verifying the viral video from November 30, the local police have acted against the organizers for not following COVID-19 norms.

Tapi District’s Superintendent of Police, Sujata Majumdar said, “After verifying the authenticity of the viral video, we have registered an offence. The investigation is currently underway and we will take appropriate action in the offence registered.”

Gujarat: Police say they’ve acted against organizers for not following #COVID19 norms after a video went viral showing hundreds dancing at the engagement ceremony of Ex-BJP Minister Kanti Gamit’s granddaughter at Doswada village in Tapi district (Viral Video from 30/11/20) pic.twitter.com/J2IkemUUp1 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

After the incident came to light, the former minister claimed that they didn’t invite anyone and apologized for the mass gathering. Speaking to ANI, Gamit said, “I apologize as it was a mistake. We had organised Tulsi Vivah and my granddaughter’s engagement ceremony together but didn’t invite anyone personally. We had prepared food for 2000 people and also organized dance. Someone made the video and it went viral.”

As per reports, Gamit is also a director at Sumul Dairy of Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. Sumul Dairy is one among the 17 district unions which acts as manufacturing units of dairy products for Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, that markets Amul brand of products.