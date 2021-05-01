Liverpool: Thousands of youngsters thronged a rave party at a nightclub in Liverpool, England on Friday evening. This was part of a government-backed trial to restart mass audience events as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes further in England. Around 3,000 revellers aged 18 to 20 danced to pounding music in a warehouse on the docks in close contact with each other and without wearing masks, said Reuters quoting a witness. Also Read - Nurse Sings 'You Are Not Alone' For ICU Patients to Lift Their Spirits, Video Will Make You Emotional | Watch

Attendees had to show negative reports of COVID-19 tests taken within 24 hours of the event. Also Read - MP Engineer Creates Jugaad Ambulance, Attaches Hospital Bed & Oxygen Cylinder to His Bike | See Photos

The two-day event is part of a pilot scheme to see how more venues can be reopened safely. It also included a soccer cup final attended by 8,000 people on Sunday at London’s Wembley stadium. Also Read - Woman Makes Party Drink In Toilet Bowl & Serves it To Her Friends, Video Will Make You Scream in Disgust | Watch

Researchers will accumulate data from these events to see how approaches to social distancing and ventilation affect the spread of the virus.

Watch the video here:

No masks, no social distancing. Watch thousands gather for restrictionless trial dance party event in Liverpool pic.twitter.com/OpzvPn2Mtp — The National (@TheNationalNews) May 1, 2021

“We’re excited. We’re all on the verge of tears ready to go in,” a student called Josh told the BBC while queuing outside the venue.

Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12 along with pubs and restaurants operating outdoors, and from May 17 restrictions will be lifted further to include indoor hospitality, performances and sporting events.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to lift the lockdown entirely in June.

While Britain has rolled out COVID-19 vaccines much faster than most of its European peers, it has recorded more than 127,000 COVID-19 deaths, the fifth-highest death toll globally.

(With agency inputs)