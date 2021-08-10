Hyderabad: Call it miracle or a happy twist of fate, two orphan sisters who were separated from their youngest sibling, finally got reunited with her because of a photo. Notably, the two elder sisters, aged aged 12 and 14, living at a Hyderabad orphanage, identified their youngest sister in a photo from a science fair. According to a report in the Indian Express, the girls told the orphanage home authorities about a girl that resembled their lost sister in a science fair photograph.Also Read - 'He's Our Prince Charming': Twin Sisters Get Engaged to Their Shared Boyfriend During a Romantic Picnic

How it all unfolded:

According to the report, the three sisters used to live with their father till three years back but after he died, two of them started living in an orphanage. Meanwhile, the third and the youngest sister stayed back with their grandmother. However, the little girl was left wandering the streets after her grandmother died. Thankfully, she was rescued up from the streets by the officers of the same institution but was put up in a different orphanage. All this while, the two elder sisters had no clue about her whereabouts.

Luckily, one day, some photos from a science fair were circulated in various orphanages and that is when the girls identified the youngest sister.

Hyderabad District Welfare Officer Akeshwar Rao told Indian Express, “At our state orphanages, officials and counsellors encourage children’s participation by conducting several events. One of them was a science fair held early this year. Some photos of the fair were circulated among the orphanages and two girls, aged 12 and 14, told their caretakers that a girl in some of them resembled their lost sister. ”

Later, a DNA test was conducted that confirmed they were indeed the lost sister. The three sisters were finally reunited on Sunday.