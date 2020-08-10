In a praiseworthy act of bravery, three women from Tamil Nadu’s Kottarai rescued two young men from drowning in the waters of the Kottarai dam in Perambalur district. As they realised that four young men were about to drown, they quickly removed their sarees and threw them into the water. Also Read - Watch | Tamil Nadu Man Climbs Down Snake Infested Well to Rescue Drowning Peacock

The incident happened on August 6 near Kottarai village where a group of 12 youngsters from Siruvachchur village went to play cricket. After they were down with the game, they went to the village to bathe in the Kottarai dam.

However, due to heavy rains over the past week, the depth of the water in the dam was between 15 to 20 feet.

The women named Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34) and Ananthavalli (34), had just finished bathing and washing their clothes when the men arrived there.

“We were about to go home when the group arrived. They looked around the dam and asked us about bathing here. We warned them that the water would be deep. But four of the youngsters somehow slipped and fell in,” Senthamizh Selvi told The New Indian Express.

Without thinking of anything, they removed their sarees and threw them into the water. They managed to save two boys, but the other two drowned.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered by Perambalur firefighters and sent to Perambalur district headquarters government hospital for autopsy.