This Thums Up Fuchkas Is The Latest Nightmare For Foodies

The clip, shared on Instagram, captureed a vendor preparing ‘Thums Up’, panipuri which is his ‘special’ food variety in his Kolkata shop. The clip has left Instagram users divided.

The internet is filled with bizarre food videos that can be any foodie’s worst dream come to life. People are adopting unusual ways to create a new dish. Unfortunately, these culinary experiments may not have the best results. Videos of these bizarre dishes have angered people to the extent that they are forced to look for the dislike button. Be it chocolate dosa or Tomato ice cream, there is no dearth of strange food videos on social media platforms. A street vendor from Kolkata has come up with another bizarre recipe- ‘Thums Up fuchkas’ or panipuris. The internet has given a thumbs down to the viral experiment.

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a street stall owner in Kolkata preparing ‘Thums Up fuchkas’. The vendor, named Dilip, is based in the city’s Vivekananda Park area. The video claims the recipe is a ‘special’ food that is exclusively offered in his shop. The street vendor is popular in the area for serving different types of panipuris, namely, chocolate, mango, pineapple, strawberry, coconut water and Rajbhog flavoured ones.

Thums Up Fuchka Video

In the video, the vendor makes Thums Up fuchka by adding a bit of spice and lemon to the cold water. The viral clip also shows two pictures of the vendor with chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Ranveer Brar. “Will you ever try this? One of the most bizarre combinations I’ve ever tried!” read the caption of the viral video.

People Say No To Thums Up Fuchkas

Instagram users disapproved of the idea and flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. A lot of accounts were annoyed to see the bizarre experiment. On the other hand, a few others said that they wouldn’t mind trying these fuchkas once. “This shouldn’t taste that bad…we all must have tried masala-cold-drink…so it’s just that, with phuchka…have to try though,” commented one user.

Another quipped, “And he wonders why his customers don’t come back , because either they are dead or in hospital.”

An Instagram user requested people to not mess with fuchka and asked, “No…just No . Don’t mess with fuchka, please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soham Sinha | Kolkata Blogger (@kolkatadelites)

Notably, the viral video has amassed more than 13,000 likes within a week.

