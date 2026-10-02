‘Ticket please!’ CM Vijay turns conductor on Chennai bus, hands out free tickets – see viral pictures

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay took on the role of a bus conductor in Chennai as he launched the expanded ‘Vettri Payanam Thittam’ on Gandhi Jayanti.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took on an unusual role on Friday when he stepped into a city bus and handed out tickets to passengers after expanding the state’s free travel scheme for women and transgender people. Vijay travelled by bus in Chennai to mark the launch of the expanded ‘Vettri Payanam Thittam’. During the ride, he interacted with passengers and personally handed free tickets to women travelling on the bus.

The moment quickly caught attention, with visuals showing the chief minister acting like a bus conductor as he distributed tickets to passengers. In another light-hearted moment, college students travelling on the bus were seen sharing Dairy Milk chocolates with Vijay.

The chief minister’s bus ride came as the Tamil Nadu government expanded the Vettri Payanam scheme to cover more categories of buses. Under the expanded scheme, women and transgender beneficiaries can travel free of cost on 12,695 buses run by seven state transport corporations.

There is also no income limit to avail of the scheme. Beneficiaries can make any number of free trips in a day, the government said.

What is the Vettri Payanam scheme?

The expanded scheme is expected to benefit around 84.32 lakh women every day. It will allow eligible beneficiaries to travel free of cost on 12,695 buses operated by seven state transport corporations.

The expanded facility now includes express, deluxe, mofussil ordinary and certain Ghat-area bus services, in addition to the categories covered earlier.

The state government said there is no income ceiling to avail the benefit. There is also no limit on the number of free trips a beneficiary can make in a day.

The scheme was earlier restricted to certain categories of buses. With the latest expansion, more women and transgender passengers will be able to use the free travel facility across Tamil Nadu.

The name ‘Vettri Payanam’, which means ‘victorious journey’, is derived from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Other such gestures by CM Vijay

This is not the first time Vijay has drawn attention for stepping into an informal role or sharing a close interaction with the public. In June, he travelled on a government bus from the Secretariat to Perambur after flagging off 300 new buses, sitting in the front seat and even paying the conductor for his ticket. During a visit to Mettur in September, Vijay made an unscheduled stop at a roadside farmhouse and spoke with elderly residents. A moment in which he placed his Dior sunglasses on an elderly woman went viral on social media. He also attracted attention in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September when he extended a helping hand to Opposition MLA Durai Chandrasekhar after the legislator was on the floor during a protest.