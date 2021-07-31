Tiger Bathing Viral Video: A video of a tiger having fun while taking a bath in a waterhole in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore is going viral on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen shared the video saying, “Excellent video to watch and enjoy the sight of tigers. Among the big cats, only tigers love to spend more time in the water. When tigers are conserved the whole landscape including the waterbodies gets conserved. Beautiful documentation.”Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Curiously Watches Gymnasts Perform at Tokyo Olympics on TV, Tries to Catch Them | Watch

The video, originally posted on Twitter by the user Aditya Dicky Singh, has received more than 12,000 views so far. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Breaks Into Dance on Wedding Stage As Groom Watches Her Lovingly | Watch

In the video, a tiger can be seen enjoying bath time in a waterhole. As the tiger enjoyed his swim, three others just watched him. At the end of the video, tigers can be seen playing and chasing each other. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Plays Around in Principal's Chair at Gwalior School, Leaves People Amused With His Funny Antics | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Excellent video to watch and enjoy the sight of tigers. Among the big cats, only tigers love to spend more time in the water. When tigers are conserved the whole landscape including the waterbodies gets conserved. Beautiful documentation @adityadickysin https://t.co/hiRXTnY22t — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 29, 2021

Aditya Dicky Singh, a safari operator and photographer, explained how he captured the video in a series of tweets.

“Looks like a nice wilderness area. The closest village and a state highway are less than a k.m. away from this spot. These tigers like almost tigers grew up and live alongside people. For centuries,” the photographer wrote.

“I left one small #Lumix GH5 camera mounted on a table top tripod on the dash of the jeep, while I shot still pictures. This clip is from the GH5,” he said in another tweet.