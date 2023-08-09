Home

A recent video depicting tiger siblings playing with a baby bear has gone viral on the internet like a wildfire. In the clip, three tiger siblings are resting in a cage when a baby bear playfully 'attacks', prompting them to engage in play.

Similar to humans, animals also form strong bonds with each other. These connections are often built on shared experiences and social interactions. From pack animals like wolves to lifelong partnerships in birds, the animal kingdom showcases a wide and diverse range of connections that highlight their capacity for companionship. From videos of dog and monkey friendships to mama dogs caring for lion cubs, the internet is brimming with adorable videos that bring smiles to our faces. A recent video depicting tiger siblings playing with a baby bear serves as testimony to this. The video has rapidly gone viral on the internet.

What The Video Show?

In the clip, three tiger siblings are resting in a cage when a baby bear playfully ‘attacks’, prompting them to engage in play. Observing the ‘attack’ on his siblings, another adorable tiger cub quickly steps in to rescue and play with the baby bear.

Watch The Adorable Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cutest._.bear (@cutest._.bear)

The clip was shared on Instagram by an account named @cutest._.bear with the caption, “Baby bear vs. baby tiger.” This endearing clip has quickly become a hit on the internet, evoking big smiles from netizens.

The clip has also prompted netizens to share their views in the comments section. Many Instagram users flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticons, displaying their affection for the furry animals.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“So cute. Such beautiful babies,” an Instagram user commented.

“Miaww they looks so really pretty 😍🥰 I love it so much !!!,” said the second user.

“Who wins full grown?,” asked another Instagram user.

“Jiu jitsu vs karate,” joked a user.

“so cute and adorable babies, hope they are in good hands and getting the pamper and love they deserve. I pray for their good health,” commented a user.

“Is it just me, but why all these cubs in what looks like lots of cages? Are they being bred for sale/medical use etc? Not seeing this as cute,” asked an Insta user.

“Why are the babies in cages instead of with their mamas,” asked another.

“Anyone getting baby Jungle Book vibes?,“ an Insta user commented.

“So fun to watch!,” an insta user said.

“This ain’t in the us!!?? Do u let the tigers go after certain age,” said another.

“How do I get this joooooob??,” an Instagram user wanted the job to take care these furry babies.

“I want to pet these animals till they are babies after that they will pet me lol,” a user joked.

