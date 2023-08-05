Home

Tiger or Leopard?: Watch Wild Animal Zooms Past Lonavala Tracks Amid Fog

Viral Video: The video also showed a man walking on the tracks who quickly ran for safety upon spotting the wild creature. However, the large cat calmly crossed the railway tracks without causing harm.

The video also showed a man walking on the tracks who quickly ran for safety upon spotting the wild creature.: Photo: Twitter @LonavalaTourism

Viral Video: With heavy rains and flood-like situations in several parts of the country, the incursion of wild animals into residential areas has increased. Recently, a video capturing what appeared to be a ‘tiger’ dashing across the Railway Ghat section in Maharashtra’s Lonavala has sparked panic among the local residents.

The video also showed a man walking on the tracks who quickly ran for safety upon spotting the wild creature. However, the big cat calmly crossed the railway tracks without causing harm. The video has been circulating on the internet, with netizens clarifying that it’s not a ‘tiger’ but a leopard.

Lonavala Tourism, who initially shared the clip, also clarified that the “leopard was spotted at 7 in the morning.” A user, seemingly residing in Lonavala, mentioned, “This was the second time the leopard was spotted in a month’s time.”

Not The First Incident

On July 26, a leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi television show in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City while shooting was in progress. Panic engulfed the crew present on the sets, causing people to start running around. A video clip of the incident was shared on social media, depicting crew members fleeing the shooting set upon spotting the leopard.

President of All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta expressed his concern over the situation, stating that similar incidents have also happened in the past.

“More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost their life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. The government is not taking strong measures towards this,” ANI quoted Gupta as saying.

Maharashtra Government’s Decision

The spotting of the wild animal occurred shortly after the Maharashtra government’s decision to sterilize leopards due to the growing population and instances of conflicts between humans and animals. The government is anticipated to forward a proposal regarding this to the central government for approval.

Within Maharashtra, an estimated 1,690 leopards reside, contributing to India’s overall leopard population of 12,852, as stated by the ‘Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores in India-2018’ report cited by Hindustan Times.

As of the 2018 report, Maharashtra holds the third-highest count of leopards, following Madhya Pradesh (3,421) and Karnataka (1,783). Forest officials believe that this number has notably risen in recent years.

Straying incidents in Mumbai and adjacent areas are common because of the nearby forest areas.

