‘Tiger Of Mysore’ Tipu Sultan’s Sword Sold For Rs 140 Crore At London Auction

According to auction house Bonhams, the sword was recovered from the Tipu Sultan's private chambers after his death.

The sword features a gold-overlaid inscription on the spine.

A sword used by 18th century Mysore (now Mysuru) ruler Tipu Sultan has been auctioned chambered off for £14 million (Rs 140 crore). According to Bonham’s auction house in London, which organised the sale, the event marked a “new auction world record for an Indian and Islamic object.”

The sword featured a gold-overlaid inscription on the spine, a parasol mark to one side and a single-edged steel blade with a flattened spine that becomes double-edged towards the point. The hilt of the weapon is inlaid in exquisitely executed gold calligraphy.

In a press release by Bonhams before the sale, Oliver White, auctioneer and the head of the firm’s Islamic and Indian Art department called the sword the “greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands.” “Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable,” he added.

Details about who bought the sword have not yet been made public by Bonhams. The historic item was hotly contested by two phone bidders and a person on the auction premises, as per Nima Sagharchi, Group Head of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams.

History Of The Sword:

The sword was one of the many weapons removed from Tipu Sultan’s private quarters after his death in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war on May 4, 1799, in Seringapatam.

It is believed that Tipu Sultan used to sleep in a hammock suspended from the ceiling of his bed-chamber (which was locked and bolted) with a pair of pistols and a sword by his side. The blade, which was inscribed with the words ‘The Sword of the Ruler’, was made by Mughal sword smiths in the likeliness of German blades which were introduced in India in the 16th century.

About Tipu Sultan:

The ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, fought several wars against the East India Company. Tipu Sultan pioneered the use of rocket artillery in war. He also transformed his kingdom into the most dynamic economy in India, with a new system of coinage and administrative and financial reforms.

After his death in Seringapatam, Tipu Sultan’s Bedchamber Sword was presented to Major General David Baird by the East India Company.

