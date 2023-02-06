Home

Tiger Takes A Walk In Residential Area, Man With Handgun Tries To Stop It | Watch Viral Video

The dread that the tiger creates is visible from the point of view of the person doing the camera.

Viral Video: It is a common sight to see people take out their pets, most commonly dogs, out for a walk. Walking a pet is healthy for the animal as well as it helps the owners to get some physical activity too. There have been instances where the pets come out of the house on their own and upon spotting them, the concerned neighbours inform the owners or if the pet is an outsider then they inform the concerned authorities. And how would one react if the pet turns out to be a fully grown tiger?

The viral video that we are sharing here shows a tiger on the loose and walking in a residential area. It moves ahead and we can see a man holding a handgun. According to the caption of the video, the video is from Houston, Texas, the USA and the animal is “Someone’s illegal pet tiger”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED ON ACCOUNT OF STRONG LANGUAGE

Someone’s illegal pet tiger got loose in a Houston neighborhood… pic.twitter.com/qtCAYuOjYX — Sweaty Palms & That Tingly Feeling (@naturerareside) January 23, 2023

The dread that the tiger creates is visible from the point of view of the person doing the camera. Moreover, tigers are not meant to be kept as pets. These beautiful, magnificent big cats belong to the wild.

