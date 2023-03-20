Home

Viral

Deer Walk Toward Resting Tiger And Freeze On Spotting It, Then Happens Unthinkable: Watch

Deer Walk Toward Resting Tiger And Freeze On Spotting It, Then Happens Unthinkable: Watch

Tigers have hunted gaurs, considered the largest living bovine, with a body length of 8 feet 2 inches to 10 feet 10 inches and weighing between 1000-1500 kg.

Tigers have hunted gaurs, considered the largest living bovine.

Tiger Video: Tigers are not only the largest members of the cat family but are well-known for their exceptional and remarkable hunting abilities. It is no surprise that when we talk about the ace hunters in the animal kingdom, then one name pops up immediately, the tiger. Tiger is a powerful animal and has great hunting skills. Its main preys include deer, wild boar, sambar, chital, swamp deer, hog deer, and sikar deer.

The video that we are sharing with you shows a tiger resting in the open. Suddenly, two sambar deer appear from the other side and start walking toward it. As they come closer they realise the presence of the tiger. They pause for a moment and run away.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

It can be said that the two deer were lucky to spot the tiger otherwise it would have been game over for one of them.

According to reports, tigers have been found to kill elephants, mainly young ones, and eat them. Tigers have also been recorded to have hunted gaurs, considered the largest living bovine, with a body length of 8 feet 2 inches to 10 feet 10 inches and weighing between 1000-1500 kg. Just imagine, a tiger can hunt down and eat such massive animals.

One advantage that they have is that they are very good swimmers and they hunt inside water as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.