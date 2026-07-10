Tiger vs snake: Watch predator grabs serpent and then…, video goes viral on internet

In the video, a tiger can be seen picking up a large snake in its mouth, adjusting its grip for a moment, and vanishing into the bushes. The clip was captured at the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

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Tiger vs snake: Watch predator grabs serpent and then…, video goes viral on internet | Image: X

Tiger vs Snake: The wilderness is not a pleasant place to live. It is an unforgiving world of full of predators where only one rule applies: ‘kill or be killed.’ Tigers are considered the most fierce and dangerous hunters of the jungle and snakes too carry a similarly reputation. But what happens when these two deadly predators face off? The chances of witnessing an encounter between them are one in a billion. However, the exact moment was recorded on camera at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, where the two dangerous creatures confronted each other in front of tourists.

Tiger vs Snake: What Exactly Happened?

Tourists at Corbett Tiger Reserve were stunned to see a full-grown tiger picking up a snake from the python family and disappearing into the bushes. The savage interaction between a tiger and a snake in their natural surroundings has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Watch The Video Here

‘Expect the unexpected’ when you are in Corbett. VC Bhanudas Pingle IFS pic.twitter.com/SHe2JFh0pa — Saket Badola (@Saket_Badola) July 5, 2026

Tiger vs Snake: Tourists Witnessed Tiger’s Ferocious Attitude

Saket Badola, the Field Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve and co-author of ‘Red Panda – Biology and Conservation of the First Panda,’ recently shared a video clip in which the tiger can be seen lurking around for a couple of seconds.

The clip then shows the large cat bending down and picking up a large snake in its mouth.

After looking everywhere, the tiger turned and vanished into the bushes.

Tiger vs Snake: Video Went Viral On Internet

The video accumulated several likes, interactions, and comments on X. Users flooded the comment section with interesting comments.

“That’s mother nature and anything is possible.” A third user quipped, “The tiger should be fined under the Wildlife Act for killing an endangered animal,” an X users said.

Several Animals Attack Snakes

Snakes are known as some of the most feared, venomous and deadly creatures on the planet. If any living thing attacks or confronts them they do not hesitate to strike.

However, there are a few animals that have evolved enough to hunt them down and have a feast. Animals like honey badgers, cats, mongoose can fight snakes are resistant to their deadly venoms.