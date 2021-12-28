Jaipur: A video filmed inside Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park that captures a tigress pouncing on and dragging away a stay dog, close to a fleet of tourist vehicles, has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a tigress, named Sultana, hunting a dog inside Zone 1 of the national park on Monday morning.Also Read - Sahdev Dirdo, Boy From 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Viral Video, Meets With Accident; Under Treatment in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

In the video, a canine can be seen loitering near a number of safari vehicles full of tourists. Suddenly, the tigress pounces on the unfortunate dog from in between two vehicles on the right side and dragged the dog to the buses in the left . “Pakad liya, pakad liya (It caught the dog)” a tourist was heard yelling in the background. Also Read - Dosa With A Twist: Food Vendor Makes A Fire Fruit Dosa, Leaves Internet Disgusted | Viral Video

Tweeting the video, Wildlife Conservation Trust CEO and wildlife photographer Anish Andheria, tried to draw people’s attention to the problem of spread of canine distemper and other diseases from dogs can spell disaster for the country’s population of big cats. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Have Fun Playing & Sliding on Snow, Video Will Make You Smile | Watch

“Tiger kills dog inside R’bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled,” he wrote.

Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/t7qDR1MvNl — Anish Andheria (@anishandheria) December 27, 2021

“Canine distemper affects felines as well. Over 25 asiatic lions died from the disease three years back in Gujarat,” he added. Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 44,000 views.

Tigress Sultana, or T-107, was born in 2016, said NDTV quoting Ranthambore Guides. She is the dominant tigress in several areas of the national park.