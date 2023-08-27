Home

Good News From Bengal Safari: Tigress Gives Birth To Three Adorable Cubs | Watch

Tigress Gives Birth To Three Adorable Cubs. | Photo: ANI

Good news for all the countrymen, especially animal lovers! The Bengal Safari Park has introduced three adorable tiger cubs to its family. Rika, the five-year-old tigress, gave birth to these cute cubs on August 19. With this addition, the tiger population at the park, situated near Siliguri in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, has now reached a total of 13.

As per the Bengal Safari Park’s officials, who are continuously monitoring Rika and its cubs, all three cubs and the tigress are in good health and eating well.

Notably, Rika is the only tigress in Bengal Safari.

Watch The Adorable Video Here

#WATCH | Rika, a tigress gave birth to three cubs at Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri under Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on 19th August 2023. (CCTV visuals source: Bengal Safari Park Authorities) pic.twitter.com/FdCpAVllgO — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

“It is very good news for the wild lovers that Rika, the only tigress in Bengal Safari gave birth to three cubs. All are in good health, we are taking all percussion to take care of her with the special veterinary doctors and everything is monitored by Cameras. This will help to bring more and more tourists to visit the park,” ANI quoted State Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick as saying.

The authorities are in the process of preparing to launch a ‘Lion Safari’ at the park, the Minister added. Rika, a five-year-old tigress, is among three tigresses named by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all born at the Bengal Safari Park in 2018.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Bengal Safari Park for wildlife enthusiasts in the region. Covering an expanse of 100 acres, the park currently houses tigers, deer, rhinos, elephants, jungle fowls, birds, bears, and various other animals.

This exciting event reminds us how important it is to have places where animals are taken care of. In 2020, at the North Bengal Wild Animal Park, also called Bengal Safari Park, something similar happened. A tigress named Sheela became a mother to three cubs, making everyone at the park very happy.

