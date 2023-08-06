Home

Caught On Camera: Tigress’ Night Stroll On Bhopal University Campus

Bhopal: Panic gripped among the students of a private university in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal when a tigress was spotted roaming on the campus area in the early hours of Saturday. Fortunately, the big predator returned to its habitat, and there was no human-animal conflict, according to officials.

The presence of the big cat was captured by one of the CCTV cameras installed on the campus as it entered Jagran Lakecity University. In the CCTV footage, that has surfaced on the internet, the tigress can be seen near the university’s gate.

Watch The CCTV Footage Here

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak stated that the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the campus, which is on the outskirts of Bhopal.

The tigress – with the name tag T-123 – was also spotted outside the Vice Chancellor’s cabin at 4.53 am. This caused panic among the workers there, who fled the scene.

The tigress also has 4 children with whom she often roams in Bhopal city’s Kaliyasot area. The children of T-123 are 8 months old and are widening their horizon, according to officials.

Just a few days back, the tigress was also captured in a photograph at the Motherbull Farm. During this encounter, she was forced to retreat by a group of cows after she had attacked one of them.

