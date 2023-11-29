Home

Viral

WATCH: Brawl Breaks Atop Amusement Ride At Tigri Mela In UP’s Amroha, Video Viral

WATCH: Brawl Breaks Atop Amusement Ride At Tigri Mela In UP’s Amroha, Video Viral

An argument broke out between two groups of young men over tickets at the Tigri Ganga Dham fair in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Tigri Ganga Mela 2023: A violent fight broke out between two groups at the Tigri Ganga Dham Mela 2023 in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. Videos of the incident which have gone viral on social media platforms showed young men exchanging blows on top on an amusement ride at the fair.

Trending Now

According to reports, an argument broke out between two groups of young men over tickets at the Tigri Ganga Dham fair in Amroha. Soon, the disagreement between the men turned violent and a fight broke out triggering chaos at the site as the men scaled the amusement ride and got into a fist fight with the operators.

You may like to read

They said that a group of revellers got into a disagreement with the ride operators over tickets and soon turned violent as a fight broke out between the two groups.

A video showed chaotic scenes at the fair as the men throw kicks and punches at each other on top of the ride while others can be seen climbing the iron railing and scaling the carnival ride.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Chaos reigned at the Tigri fair for a while after the fight as cops arrived at the scene, sending the miscreants running as they attempted to flee the spot. Due to the violence, the owner decided to halt the operation of the amusement ride until things cooled down, reports said.

Local media reports claimed that several people were injured in the violence at the Tigri fair, however, no official confirmation has been received about the same from the police.

Meanwhile, police took cognizance of the viral video and soon arrested all the accused involved in the incident.

An official said the reason behind the brawl between the two groups is being investigated and all the accused have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.